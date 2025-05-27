RCB's Spectacular Victory Seals Playoff Spot

In an exhilarating match on Tuesday, Royal Challengers Bengaluru secured a phenomenal six-wicket victory against Lucknow Super Giants, ensuring their place in Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League playoffs.

Chasing an imposing target of 228, RCB's innings were characterized by explosive batting, with Virat Kohli launching an aggressive assault with a rapid 54 off 30 balls. The spotlight, however, was on Jitesh Sharma, who powered his way to an unbeaten 85 off just 33 balls.

This successful chase came after LSG's skipper Rishabh Pant struck a remarkable unbeaten 118, supported by Mitchell Marsh's 67. The win positions RCB to face league toppers Punjab Kings, promising a thrilling playoff battle.