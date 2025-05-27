Left Menu

RCB's Spectacular Victory Seals Playoff Spot

Royal Challengers Bengaluru clinched a thrilling six-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants, chasing a formidable target of 228, to qualify for Qualifier 1 of the IPL playoffs. Pivotal performances included Virat Kohli's quick 54 and Jitesh Sharma's unbeaten 85, overcoming Lucknow's strong score led by Rishabh Pant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 27-05-2025 23:50 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 23:50 IST
RCB's Spectacular Victory Seals Playoff Spot
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an exhilarating match on Tuesday, Royal Challengers Bengaluru secured a phenomenal six-wicket victory against Lucknow Super Giants, ensuring their place in Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League playoffs.

Chasing an imposing target of 228, RCB's innings were characterized by explosive batting, with Virat Kohli launching an aggressive assault with a rapid 54 off 30 balls. The spotlight, however, was on Jitesh Sharma, who powered his way to an unbeaten 85 off just 33 balls.

This successful chase came after LSG's skipper Rishabh Pant struck a remarkable unbeaten 118, supported by Mitchell Marsh's 67. The win positions RCB to face league toppers Punjab Kings, promising a thrilling playoff battle.

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025