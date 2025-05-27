RCB's Spectacular Victory Seals Playoff Spot
Royal Challengers Bengaluru clinched a thrilling six-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants, chasing a formidable target of 228, to qualify for Qualifier 1 of the IPL playoffs. Pivotal performances included Virat Kohli's quick 54 and Jitesh Sharma's unbeaten 85, overcoming Lucknow's strong score led by Rishabh Pant.
In an exhilarating match on Tuesday, Royal Challengers Bengaluru secured a phenomenal six-wicket victory against Lucknow Super Giants, ensuring their place in Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League playoffs.
Chasing an imposing target of 228, RCB's innings were characterized by explosive batting, with Virat Kohli launching an aggressive assault with a rapid 54 off 30 balls. The spotlight, however, was on Jitesh Sharma, who powered his way to an unbeaten 85 off just 33 balls.
This successful chase came after LSG's skipper Rishabh Pant struck a remarkable unbeaten 118, supported by Mitchell Marsh's 67. The win positions RCB to face league toppers Punjab Kings, promising a thrilling playoff battle.