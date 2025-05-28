Left Menu

Messi and Suarez: Reuniting in Uruguay's Football Dream

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez have co-founded Deportivo LSM, a club advancing into professional Uruguayan football. Initially started by Suarez in 2018, the club aims to nurture local talent. After rebranding and Messi's involvement, the club is set to join the Uruguayan fourth division.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 01:48 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 01:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, renowned for their partnership at Barcelona, have ventured into a new chapter by co-founding Deportivo LSM. This club, originally initiated by Suarez in 2018 as Deportivo LS, focuses on local talent development and community enrichment in Uruguay's Ciudad de la Costa.

Suarez, announcing the club's rebranding to include Messi, expressed pride in the club's growth to over three thousand members. With roots now in the Uruguayan FA, the club is set to compete in the fourth division, highlighting its commitment to merging youth and professional football.

The duo, having previously excelled together at Barcelona, will jointly lead the club's operations. Their collaboration continues from Inter Miami, aiming to impart their vision of football excellence in Uruguay. Messi hopes to foster development and share this significant venture with his long-time friend.

