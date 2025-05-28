Sports Highlights: Tumults and Triumphs On and Off the Field

Coco Gauff showcased resilience by securing a commanding first-round win at the French Open, undeterred by the unusual lapse of forgetting her rackets. On the contrary, Daniil Medvedev's journey ended while Novak Djokovic triumphed amid adverse weather, eyeing a potentially record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title.

In Major League Baseball, Shohei Ohtani delivered a spectacular performance, homering off the first pitch and securing the MLB lead with 19 home runs. Meanwhile, Yuka Saso, at Erin Hills, aspires to clinch her third U.S. Women's Open title, marking another life-changing moment.

Off-field incidents bring gymnastics legend Mary Lou Retton into the spotlight due to a DUI charge. In other news, the sports world sees significant player moves and updates, such as Carlos Vela's retirement announcement in MLS and trades in MLB.

