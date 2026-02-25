Streamlining ATP Tour: Medvedev Advocates for Grand Slams and Masters Focus

Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev has proposed a significant overhaul of the ATP calendar, calling for a focus on Grand Slams and Masters 1000 tournaments as the sole events offering ranking points. Medvedev highlights that such a shift would alleviate the immense pressure on players.

Medvedev argues that by reducing the number of ranking-point events, players could benefit from a less demanding schedule. However, he acknowledges that implementing this change would be difficult due to licenses and financial implications on the ATP Tour.

Despite Medvedev's call for reform, ATP chief Andrea Gaudenzi maintains that the existing scheduling system allows players to choose their commitments. Medvedev points to incidents like Holger Rune's injury as evidence of the physical toll the current calendar takes on players.

