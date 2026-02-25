Left Menu

Streamlining ATP Tour: Medvedev Advocates for Grand Slams and Masters Focus

Daniil Medvedev pushes for restructuring the ATP calendar to focus solely on Grand Slams and Masters 1000 tournaments for ranking points, arguing it would reduce player pressure. Despite his call for reform, financial and logistical constraints make it challenging to overhaul the current system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2026 12:00 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 12:00 IST
Streamlining ATP Tour: Medvedev Advocates for Grand Slams and Masters Focus
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev has proposed a significant overhaul of the ATP calendar, calling for a focus on Grand Slams and Masters 1000 tournaments as the sole events offering ranking points. Medvedev highlights that such a shift would alleviate the immense pressure on players.

Medvedev argues that by reducing the number of ranking-point events, players could benefit from a less demanding schedule. However, he acknowledges that implementing this change would be difficult due to licenses and financial implications on the ATP Tour.

Despite Medvedev's call for reform, ATP chief Andrea Gaudenzi maintains that the existing scheduling system allows players to choose their commitments. Medvedev points to incidents like Holger Rune's injury as evidence of the physical toll the current calendar takes on players.

(With inputs from agencies.)

