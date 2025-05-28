Left Menu

Eben Etzebeth's Triumphant Return: A Boost for Sharks and Springboks

South Africa's Eben Etzebeth makes a strong return from injury, crucial for both the Sharks in the United Rugby Championship and the Springboks for their 2023 test matches. After a concussion and hamstring injury, Etzebeth played his first full match in five months, revitalizing the team and coach confidence.

  • Country:
  • South Africa

South African rugby from Eben Etzebeth has made a triumphant return from injury, delivering perfectly timed support for his club, the Sharks, and his national team, the Springboks.

The 33-year-old played his first full match in five months, helping the Sharks secure a top-four finish in the United Rugby Championship regular season.

Etzebeth's recovery is a promising development for Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus, who looks forward to leveraging the veteran's experience while mentoring younger players during upcoming tests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

