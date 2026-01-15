Left Menu

England Rugby's Next Coach: The Post-Wane Era Begins

England head coach Shaun Wane steps down after nearly six years in his role. Appointed in 2020, Wane led England through the 2021 Rugby League World Cup and secured victories against Tonga and Samoa. The search begins for his successor ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Updated: 15-01-2026 01:40 IST
Shaun Wane, the head coach of England's rugby league team, has resigned, marking the end of a noteworthy tenure spanning almost six years. The Rugby Football League (RFL) announced his departure, sparking a hunt for a new coach with nine months left before the World Cup.

Wane, who took the reins in February 2020 after coaching at Wigan, helmed his first official game in June 2021. He guided England during their hosting duties of the Rugby League World Cup the following year. Despite making it to the semi-finals, England fell to Samoa; however, under Wane's leadership, they achieved test series victories over Tonga in 2023 and Samoa afterward, before a tough Ashes series loss to Australia last year.

Wane described the job as the honor of his life but acknowledged it was time to transition. In a statement from the RFL, he expressed hope for the team's future success. England is set to face Tonga in Perth on October 17 as they embark on their World Cup journey in Australia, Papua New Guinea, and New Zealand later this year.

