Wales' Rugby Star Faletau Sidelined: Key Six Nations Matches Affected

Wales' hopes in the upcoming Six Nations tournament have taken a hit with the news that their star number eight, Taulupe Faletau, will be absent for the initial three matches. Sidelined by a calf injury sustained during Cardiff's recent match against the Ospreys, Faletau's absence poses significant challenges for the team.

Wales is set to kick off their campaign against England on February 7, with subsequent games against France and Scotland slated for February 15 and 21 respectively. According to Cardiff coach Corniel van Zyl, while Faletau might return during the tournament, there is nothing definitive as his recovery progresses.

Further complicating the team selection for Wales is the absence of captain Jac Morgan, who is recovering from a shoulder dislocation suffered last November, and centre Max Llewellyn, who is sidelined with a knee injury. As Wales gears up for the Six Nations, these injuries leave coach Steve Tandy with a challenging squad selection ahead.