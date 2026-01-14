End of an Era: Shaun Wane Steps Down as England Rugby League Coach
Shaun Wane has resigned as head coach of England’s Rugby League team after nearly six years. Wane enjoyed a tenure highlighted by key victories, although it ended with England suffering an Ashes defeat against Australia. The Rugby Football League will now begin searching for his successor.
Shaun Wane has concluded his nearly six-year tenure as head coach of the England Rugby League team, a decision confirmed by the Rugby Football League on Wednesday. The hunt for his successor comes merely nine months before the World Cup kicks off.
Appointed in February 2020, Wane directed England through several significant matches, including their hosting of the Rugby League World Cup. Although England reached the semi-finals, they suffered a loss to Samoa. Wane later led the team to a series victory against Tonga. However, the recent Ashes defeat to Australia marked the end of his leadership.
Despite stepping down, Wane expressed that coaching England had been the honor of his life and wished the team success in the forthcoming World Cup, scheduled to occur in Australia, Papua New Guinea, and New Zealand in late 2026. England's campaign will start against Tonga in Perth this October.
- READ MORE ON:
- Shaun Wane
- England Rugby
- Rugby League
- RFL
- World Cup
- Samoa
- Australia
- Tonga
- 2026 World Cup
- coach
ALSO READ
Overwhelming Demand Crashes BookMyShow for India-Pakistan T20 World Cup Tickets
Disaster Relief: Australia Unveils A$100 Million Bushfire Aid Package
Top Seeds Announced for Australian Open 2024
Iraqi Arrest of Australian Firebombing Suspect Marks Security Breakthrough
Josh Hazlewood Gears Up for T20 World Cup Return