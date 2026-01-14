End of an Era: Shaun Wane Steps Down as England Rugby League Coach

Shaun Wane has concluded his nearly six-year tenure as head coach of the England Rugby League team, a decision confirmed by the Rugby Football League on Wednesday. The hunt for his successor comes merely nine months before the World Cup kicks off.

Appointed in February 2020, Wane directed England through several significant matches, including their hosting of the Rugby League World Cup. Although England reached the semi-finals, they suffered a loss to Samoa. Wane later led the team to a series victory against Tonga. However, the recent Ashes defeat to Australia marked the end of his leadership.

Despite stepping down, Wane expressed that coaching England had been the honor of his life and wished the team success in the forthcoming World Cup, scheduled to occur in Australia, Papua New Guinea, and New Zealand in late 2026. England's campaign will start against Tonga in Perth this October.