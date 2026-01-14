Left Menu

End of an Era: Shaun Wane Steps Down as England Rugby League Coach

Shaun Wane has resigned as head coach of England’s Rugby League team after nearly six years. Wane enjoyed a tenure highlighted by key victories, although it ended with England suffering an Ashes defeat against Australia. The Rugby Football League will now begin searching for his successor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2026 22:19 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 22:19 IST
End of an Era: Shaun Wane Steps Down as England Rugby League Coach

Shaun Wane has concluded his nearly six-year tenure as head coach of the England Rugby League team, a decision confirmed by the Rugby Football League on Wednesday. The hunt for his successor comes merely nine months before the World Cup kicks off.

Appointed in February 2020, Wane directed England through several significant matches, including their hosting of the Rugby League World Cup. Although England reached the semi-finals, they suffered a loss to Samoa. Wane later led the team to a series victory against Tonga. However, the recent Ashes defeat to Australia marked the end of his leadership.

Despite stepping down, Wane expressed that coaching England had been the honor of his life and wished the team success in the forthcoming World Cup, scheduled to occur in Australia, Papua New Guinea, and New Zealand in late 2026. England's campaign will start against Tonga in Perth this October.

TRENDING

1
Minnesota's Legal Battle Against Immigration Crackdown

Minnesota's Legal Battle Against Immigration Crackdown

 United States
2
Sabri Lamouchi Appointed as Tunisia's New Head Coach

Sabri Lamouchi Appointed as Tunisia's New Head Coach

 Global
3
Kyiv's Cold Crisis: Battling the Dark Winter Amidst Energy Struggles

Kyiv's Cold Crisis: Battling the Dark Winter Amidst Energy Struggles

 Ukraine
4
Trump's Immigration Suspension: A New Era of Visa Restrictions

Trump's Immigration Suspension: A New Era of Visa Restrictions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Open education policies aren't enough to fix global schooling gaps

Regulatory gaps emerge as EU banks deploy AI under conflicting AML and AI rules

Generative AI opens Pandora’s box of deepfake and fraud risks

Climate crisis challenges core assumptions of modern urban planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026