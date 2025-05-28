Left Menu

Ranveer Mitroo Shines at Asia-Pacific Junior Golf Championship

Ranveer Mitroo, leading the Indian Golf Union's team, showcased a remarkable performance during the Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation Junior Championship. Tied at fourth after the first round, Mitroo made strategic recoveries, tying for fifth in the boys' competition. Meanwhile, Indian teammate Krish Chawla had a challenging round.

Updated: 28-05-2025 13:16 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 13:16 IST
Ranveer Mitroo

Ranveer Mitroo spearheaded India's challenge at the Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation Junior Championship, carding a commendable two-under 69 to secure a tie for fourth after the first round of competition.

The Indian Golf Union fielded a strong four-member team for this prestigious event, with 16-year-old Mitroo setting a notable pace despite minor setbacks.

Mitroo's overall performance reflects both promise and learning opportunities, as his compatriot Krish Chawla finished round one tied for 16th, illustrating the mixed results for the Indian contingent in the tournament thus far.

(With inputs from agencies.)

