Rithvik Bollipalli's Grand Slam Dreams Dashed in French Open Men's Doubles

Rithvik Bollipalli and his partner Nicolas Barrientos faced a difficult defeat in the French Open men's doubles against Gabriel Diallo and Jacob Fearnley. The Indo-Colombian pair struggled with serves and returns, losing 6-0, 6-2. Other Indian players, Yuki Bhambri, Rohan Bopanna, and N Sriram Balaji, are set to compete next.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 28-05-2025 15:52 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 15:52 IST
In the pursuit of a maiden win at a Grand Slam main draw, Rithvik Bollipalli and his Colombian partner Nicolas Barrientos faced a challenging defeat in the French Open men's doubles. The pair succumbed to Canada's Gabriel Diallo and Jacob Fearnley from Britain, concluding the match with a 6-0, 6-2 scoreline.

Throughout the contest, held at Court 8, Bollipalli and Barrientos struggled with their serves and returns, inadvertently granting their opponents easy points. Their early break and unchecked gaps on the court allowed the Canadian-British duo to dominate swiftly, leading 4-0 within minutes.

Despite a momentary comeback with Barrientos holding his serve in the second set, Bollipalli's service control issues persisted, leading to their eventual defeat. Meanwhile, other Indian contenders, Yuki Bhambri, Rohan Bopanna, and N Sriram Balaji, are anticipated to contest in the men's doubles later in the day.

