Lorenzo Musetti Advances in French Open Amid Rain Challenges

Italian tennis player Lorenzo Musetti advanced to the third round of the French Open with a decisive win over Daniel Galan, despite rain interruptions. Musetti, who aims to surpass the fourth round, capitalized on critical breaks to control the match and secure his victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 16:59 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 16:59 IST
Lorenzo Musetti

Italian tennis prodigy Lorenzo Musetti comfortably secured his spot in the third round of the French Open following a commanding 6-4, 6-0, 6-4 triumph over Colombian Daniel Galan on Wednesday.

Playing on court Simonne Matthieu, the match was briefly interrupted by rain, but eighth-seed Musetti maintained focus, setting up a prospective encounter against either Mariano Navone from Argentina or the U.S.'s Reilly Opelka. Musetti expressed his ambition to progress further than the fourth round this year, after impressive performances in Monte Carlo and Rome.

Despite a brief scare in the first set, where Galan managed to break Musetti's serve, the Italian regained control, clinching the set with a powerful smash. He dominated the second set, and although Galan showed resilience in the third, Musetti's relentless play ensured he wrapped up the match efficiently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

