Left Menu

Intense Battles and Unexpected Victories at French Open Day 4

On the fourth day of the French Open, key victories include Jasmine Paolini’s win over Ajla Tomljanovic, Lorenzo Musetti defeating Daniel Galan, and Zheng Qinwen beating Emiliana Arango. Despite cloudy weather, matches began with several results unfolding across the courts, as players advanced to the third round.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 28-05-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 17:07 IST
Intense Battles and Unexpected Victories at French Open Day 4
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

The fourth day of the French Open saw several notable performances unfold amidst the unpredictable weather at Roland Garros. Italian fourth seed Jasmine Paolini convincingly overcame Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic, securing a 6-3, 6-3 victory to advance to the third round.

Meanwhile, Italian eighth seed Lorenzo Musetti delivered a commanding performance against Daniel Elahi Galan, with a 6-4, 6-0, 6-4 win marking his progress. Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen also carved a path to victory, defeating Colombian Emiliana Arango 6-2, 6-3, setting up a clash with Canada's Victoria Mboko in the next round.

Despite the threat of showers, the competition heated up with high stakes for players like Iga Swiatek, who faced Britain's Emma Raducanu, and Carlos Alcaraz, who battled against Hungary's Fabian Marozsan. As the tournament progresses, both seasoned contenders and emerging talents vie fiercely under the Paris skies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025