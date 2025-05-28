Intense Battles and Unexpected Victories at French Open Day 4

The fourth day of the French Open saw several notable performances unfold amidst the unpredictable weather at Roland Garros. Italian fourth seed Jasmine Paolini convincingly overcame Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic, securing a 6-3, 6-3 victory to advance to the third round.

Meanwhile, Italian eighth seed Lorenzo Musetti delivered a commanding performance against Daniel Elahi Galan, with a 6-4, 6-0, 6-4 win marking his progress. Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen also carved a path to victory, defeating Colombian Emiliana Arango 6-2, 6-3, setting up a clash with Canada's Victoria Mboko in the next round.

Despite the threat of showers, the competition heated up with high stakes for players like Iga Swiatek, who faced Britain's Emma Raducanu, and Carlos Alcaraz, who battled against Hungary's Fabian Marozsan. As the tournament progresses, both seasoned contenders and emerging talents vie fiercely under the Paris skies.

