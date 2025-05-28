Left Menu

Stunning Upset and Rain Drama: Day 4 at the French Open

Day four of the French Open witnessed Portugal's Nuno Borges upset seventh seed Casper Ruud amid rain delays disrupting matches. Seizing a career-defining victory, Borges reached the third round, while Italian Jasmine Paolini and Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen progressed. Lower-seeded players embraced challenges, forging unexpected headlines at Roland Garros.

Updated: 28-05-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 19:06 IST
The fourth day of the French Open presented thrilling tennis moments coupled with weather interruptions that added drama to the scene. Portugal's Nuno Borges delivered the day's major surprise by defeating the seventh seed Casper Ruud, advancing to the third round in what marked the biggest victory of his career.

The disruption caused by heavy rain couldn't dampen the competitive spirit at Roland Garros, as matches eventually resumed following the downpour. Italian player Jasmine Paolini and Chinese Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen shone on the day by booking their places in the next round.

Elsewhere, both top and lower-seeded players continued to captivate audiences with their performances, ensuring riveting tennis moments throughout the day. Despite cloudy skies, the thrilling encounters at Roland Garros set the tone for an unpredictable tournament.

