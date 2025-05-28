Left Menu

England's Ella Morris faces an ACL injury setback during training, postponing her debut with the senior team. As ACL injuries affect women more frequently, Laura Blindkilde Brown steps up to fill the spot. Meanwhile, England prepares for upcoming Nations League matches and European Championship defense.

Setback for England as Ella Morris Faces ACL Rehab
England defender Ella Morris has been sidelined after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury during training, the national team confirmed on Wednesday. As a result, she will return to Tottenham Hotspur to begin her rehabilitation.

Morris, aged 22, was set to make her debut with England's senior team for the upcoming Women's Nations League matches. Unfortunately, she joins a growing list of female players plagued by ACL injuries, with scientific studies indicating that women face a two to six times higher risk than men. In her stead, midfielder Laura Blindkilde Brown, receiving her third senior call-up, has joined the 26-player squad training at St. George's Park.

The England team is scheduled to face Portugal at Wembley Stadium on Friday before traveling to Barcelona to compete against Spain. Additionally, they will commence the defense of their European Championship title on July 5 in Switzerland.

(With inputs from agencies.)

