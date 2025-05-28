High-Speed Setback: Luca Marini's Test Run Ends in Crash
Luca Marini, a Honda rider, experienced a severe crash while testing in Japan, resulting in multiple injuries. The incident occurred after the British Grand Prix during testing for the Suzuka 8-Hour endurance race. Marini is currently hospitalized in Japan and awaits stabilization to travel.
Honda rider Luca Marini faced a significant setback during a test run at Japan's Suzuka Circuit, where he suffered a serious crash. The accident left Marini with numerous injuries, including a dislocated hip and a collapsed lung, raising concerns about his racing future.
Marini had recently competed in the British Grand Prix and was in Japan prepping Honda's bike for the renowned Suzuka 8-Hour endurance race. Unfortunately, a second-day mishap resulted in severe trauma, necessitating his hospitalization and stabilization in Japan.
As Marini remains under close observation, Honda has not specified when he might return to racing. Currently 13th in the MotoGP rankings, Marini's participation in upcoming events, such as the Aragon Grand Prix in Spain, remains uncertain.
