Swiatek's Dominance Continues at French Open

Iga Swiatek showcased her exceptional form once again at the French Open, dispatching Emma Raducanu 6-1, 6-2 in a second-round clash on Wednesday at Court Philippe-Chatrier. Swiatek demonstrated her mastery with a 32-8 advantage in winners, maintaining her unbeaten record against Raducanu.

Swiatek's victory in Paris extends her winning streak to 23 matches in the French Open, a tournament where she thrives. Despite recent challenges and a ranking dip to No. 5, Swiatek is targeting a record fourth consecutive title, a feat achieved by no woman in the Open era.

Her formidable record on clay suffered a slight dent after a semifinal loss at the 2024 Paris Olympics, yet Swiatek's dominance remains largely unchallenged as she competes to secure her place among tennis greats. Swiatek continues to inspire as she battles to regain her spot at the top of the rankings.

