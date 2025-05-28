Harvinder Singh: From Olympic Gold to Padma Shri Honors

In a remarkable feat, Indian para-archer Harvinder Singh received the prestigious Padma Shri award at the Rashtrapati Bhawan, with his proud family in attendance. Renowned for clinching gold at the Paris 2024 Paralympics, Singh has etched his name in the annals of Indian sports history.

Expressing his elation to ANI, Singh stated, "It is a proud moment for me and my family. Receiving India's fourth-highest civilian award is an unprecedented honor." His archery prowess was unmistakable during the Paralympics, where he dominated Poland's Lukasz Ciszek to secure a straight-set victory of 6-0.

Having previously secured a bronze at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020, Singh's accolades in para-archery have steadily grown. The Padma Shri is the latest addition to his list of commendations, signifying the nation's recognition of his contributions. As he looks forward to future championships, Singh remains focused on bringing further glory to India.

(With inputs from agencies.)