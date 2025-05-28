Left Menu

Harvinder Singh: From Olympic Gold to Padma Shri Honors

India’s para-archer, Harvinder Singh, recently received the Padma Shri award, witnessed by his family at Rashtrapati Bhawan. Singh's victory in Paris 2024 Paralympics earned him a historic gold in para-archery. Building on the momentum of his Tokyo 2020 bronze, his dedication continues to inspire amidst upcoming challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 23:41 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 23:41 IST
Harvinder Singh: From Olympic Gold to Padma Shri Honors
Indian para-archer Harvinder Singh (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable feat, Indian para-archer Harvinder Singh received the prestigious Padma Shri award at the Rashtrapati Bhawan, with his proud family in attendance. Renowned for clinching gold at the Paris 2024 Paralympics, Singh has etched his name in the annals of Indian sports history.

Expressing his elation to ANI, Singh stated, "It is a proud moment for me and my family. Receiving India's fourth-highest civilian award is an unprecedented honor." His archery prowess was unmistakable during the Paralympics, where he dominated Poland's Lukasz Ciszek to secure a straight-set victory of 6-0.

Having previously secured a bronze at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020, Singh's accolades in para-archery have steadily grown. The Padma Shri is the latest addition to his list of commendations, signifying the nation's recognition of his contributions. As he looks forward to future championships, Singh remains focused on bringing further glory to India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025