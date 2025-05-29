Battle on the Pitch: Xenophobic Remark Sparks Controversy

Tensions flared in Tuesday's Copa Libertadores match when Talleres' midfielder Miguel Navarro accused Sao Paulo's Damian Bobadilla of making a xenophobic remark. The clash occurred after Luciano da Rocha Neves scored the decisive goal, aggravating emotions on the field.

Navarro, voicing his grievances on social media, quoted Bobadilla saying: 'You starving Venezuelan'. Expressing a desire to address his country's hunger issues, Navarro lamented the 'mental poverty' behind such statements and vowed to fight against xenophobia in football.

Bobadilla responded with a public video apology, citing the heat of the moment for his remarks. Despite acknowledging an initial offense, he expressed a wish to personally apologize and emphasized that discrimination was not his intent.