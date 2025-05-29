Tsitsipas Reflects on Immaturity Amidst Unexpected French Open Exit

Stefanos Tsitsipas, a former French Open finalist, attributed his surprising second-round exit to his own immaturity, following his defeat by Italian qualifier Matteo Gigante.

The 26-year-old Greek player acknowledges his lapse in focus and aims to reassess strategies to reclaim his career pathway.

The tennis star confessed to playing impulsively, acknowledging that adjustments are needed after this setback, as he is now poised to fall outside the top 20 rankings.