Carlos Alcaraz: Rising Star's Quest for Grand Slam Glory

Carlos Alcaraz commenced his pursuit of a Grand Slam triumph by defeating Adam Walton in the Australian Open. The young Spaniard, potentially set to make history as the youngest to claim all four major titles, showcased remarkable skill in an exciting match, advancing to face Yannick Hanfmann next.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2026 17:46 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 17:46 IST
In an electrifying start to his Grand Slam campaign, Carlos Alcaraz overpowered Adam Walton, prevailing 6-3, 7-6(2), 6-2 in the Australian Open's opening round. The world number one demonstrated the precision and power expected of a player on the brink of historic achievements.

The 22-year-old Spaniard could surpass Don Budge as the youngest to secure all four major singles titles, as fans at Rod Laver Arena marveled at his shot-making prowess. Alcaraz's fierce forehand secured the first break, and his revamped serve, reminiscent of Novak Djokovic, sealed the opening set.

Despite a second-set tiebreak challenge, Alcaraz's intensity prevailed in the third set, setting up a second-round clash with Germany's Yannick Hanfmann. His dominant performance follows a recent coaching change, with long-time mentor Juan Carlos Ferrero absent from his corner.

(With inputs from agencies.)

