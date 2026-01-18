Carlos Alcaraz: Rising Star's Quest for Grand Slam Glory

In an electrifying start to his Grand Slam campaign, Carlos Alcaraz overpowered Adam Walton, prevailing 6-3, 7-6(2), 6-2 in the Australian Open's opening round. The world number one demonstrated the precision and power expected of a player on the brink of historic achievements.

The 22-year-old Spaniard could surpass Don Budge as the youngest to secure all four major singles titles, as fans at Rod Laver Arena marveled at his shot-making prowess. Alcaraz's fierce forehand secured the first break, and his revamped serve, reminiscent of Novak Djokovic, sealed the opening set.

Despite a second-set tiebreak challenge, Alcaraz's intensity prevailed in the third set, setting up a second-round clash with Germany's Yannick Hanfmann. His dominant performance follows a recent coaching change, with long-time mentor Juan Carlos Ferrero absent from his corner.

(With inputs from agencies.)