Left Menu

Casper Ruud Battles through Knee Pain at French Open

Struggling with knee pain, Casper Ruud exited the French Open in the second round, losing to Nuno Borges. Ruud revealed ongoing knee issues had plagued his clay-court season. Despite medication and efforts to manage, his movements remained painful. Meanwhile, top players like Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek continued their successful runs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 29-05-2025 09:32 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 09:32 IST
Casper Ruud Battles through Knee Pain at French Open
Casper Ruud
  • Country:
  • France

Despite a persistent knee issue, Casper Ruud exited the French Open early, failing to overcome Nuno Borges in the second round. The two-time finalist, hampered by knee pain, struggled to find his form.

Ruud, who has been dealing with off-and-on discomfort throughout the clay-court season, had hoped to replicate his previous success in Paris. Unfortunately, the issue persisted, influencing his performance.

Meanwhile, the tournament saw significant wins from top players, including Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek, who continued to dominate their respective matches.

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025