Casper Ruud Battles through Knee Pain at French Open
Struggling with knee pain, Casper Ruud exited the French Open in the second round, losing to Nuno Borges. Ruud revealed ongoing knee issues had plagued his clay-court season. Despite medication and efforts to manage, his movements remained painful. Meanwhile, top players like Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek continued their successful runs.
Despite a persistent knee issue, Casper Ruud exited the French Open early, failing to overcome Nuno Borges in the second round. The two-time finalist, hampered by knee pain, struggled to find his form.
Ruud, who has been dealing with off-and-on discomfort throughout the clay-court season, had hoped to replicate his previous success in Paris. Unfortunately, the issue persisted, influencing his performance.
Meanwhile, the tournament saw significant wins from top players, including Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek, who continued to dominate their respective matches.
