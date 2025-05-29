Sports Daily: Triumphs, Tributes, and Transfers

The Thunder decisively defeated the Wolves in Game 5, securing their spot in the NBA Finals. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Cason Wallace celebrated the decisive basket, marking a significant moment for the team.

In tennis, Poland's Iga Swiatek overpowered Emma Raducanu to secure her third-round place at the French Open. Meanwhile, rising golf star Charlie Woods clinched his first AJGA title with an impressive performance.

Sadly, Baylor's Alex Foster passed away at 18, while the Minnesota Twins are reportedly on the path to a $1.7 billion sale. Patriots' coach addresses a viral video involving player Stefon Diggs, stirring public interest.