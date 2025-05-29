Left Menu

KKR's Angkrish Raghuvanshi Aims for All-Formats Cricket with India

Kolkata Knight Riders' Angkrish Raghuvanshi aspires to represent India across all cricket formats, including Test matches. Recognized for his performance in the 2022 Under-19 World Cup, the Mumbai-based batter seeks to enhance his skills amid IPL's challenges and draws inspiration from teammates like Suryakumar Yadav.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 10:51 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 10:51 IST
KKR's Angkrish Raghuvanshi Aims for All-Formats Cricket with India
Angkrish Raghuvanshi (Image: IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Angkrish Raghuvanshi, a promising batter for the Kolkata Knight Riders, has voiced his ambition to don the Indian jersey across all formats, with a particular passion for Test cricket.

The Mumbai batsman, who caught the limelight as the top run-scorer in the 2022 Under-19 World Cup, made a strong debut in the IPL with KKR in 2024 and was re-signed for 2025 for 30 lakh. Raghuvanshi shared with Wisden.com, 'I want to play all formats of the game, including Test cricket.'

Reflecting on the demanding nature of IPL cricket, Raghuvanshi revealed, 'The bowlers here are faster, and the spin is more pronounced. It's tougher all around, and I had to refine my game accordingly.'

He attaches great significance to gaining experience and adapting his skills to various formats, by playing as many matches and practicing consistently. 'It's about understanding yourself better and how to adapt across formats,' he emphasized.

Raghuvanshi credits his spin prowess to the competitive Mumbai pitches and invaluable lessons from Indian T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav, stating, 'Playing in Mumbai has honed my spin game. Watching Suryakumar Yadav has taught me how to tackle spinners effectively.'

Despite a challenging IPL 2025 season for KKR, which saw them finishing eighth, Raghuvanshi stood out by scoring over 300 runs. With fellow batter Ajinkya Rahane, he was among the few bright spots for the team. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025