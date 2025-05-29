KKR's Angkrish Raghuvanshi Aims for All-Formats Cricket with India

Angkrish Raghuvanshi, a promising batter for the Kolkata Knight Riders, has voiced his ambition to don the Indian jersey across all formats, with a particular passion for Test cricket.

The Mumbai batsman, who caught the limelight as the top run-scorer in the 2022 Under-19 World Cup, made a strong debut in the IPL with KKR in 2024 and was re-signed for 2025 for 30 lakh. Raghuvanshi shared with Wisden.com, 'I want to play all formats of the game, including Test cricket.'

Reflecting on the demanding nature of IPL cricket, Raghuvanshi revealed, 'The bowlers here are faster, and the spin is more pronounced. It's tougher all around, and I had to refine my game accordingly.'

He attaches great significance to gaining experience and adapting his skills to various formats, by playing as many matches and practicing consistently. 'It's about understanding yourself better and how to adapt across formats,' he emphasized.

Raghuvanshi credits his spin prowess to the competitive Mumbai pitches and invaluable lessons from Indian T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav, stating, 'Playing in Mumbai has honed my spin game. Watching Suryakumar Yadav has taught me how to tackle spinners effectively.'

Despite a challenging IPL 2025 season for KKR, which saw them finishing eighth, Raghuvanshi stood out by scoring over 300 runs. With fellow batter Ajinkya Rahane, he was among the few bright spots for the team. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)