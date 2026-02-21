Suryakumar Yadav's Confidence in Abhishek Sharma Amid World Cup Form Concerns
Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav dismisses concerns about opener Abhishek Sharma's form in the T20 World Cup, expressing confidence in the player's eventual performance recovery. Despite recent setbacks, Sharma remains a crucial team asset thanks to his previous excellent performances. The team is prepared to adapt with a flexible batting strategy.
Indian cricket captain Suryakumar Yadav has confidently dismissed fears surrounding the current form of opener Abhishek Sharma. As the Twenty20 World Cup intensifies, Yadav reassures that his squad is equipped to cover for Sharma, who is globally recognized for his batting prowess, until he returns to form.
Sharma, who has previously delivered stellar performances including two centuries and eight fifties, has found challenges recently, not scoring in the ongoing tournament and being sidelined with a stomach infection. Yadav, however, emphasizes the potential threat Sharma poses to opposing teams once he starts hitting runs again.
Despite Sharma's current struggles, India's team dynamics, featuring a flexible batting order starting from the third position, have proved effective in adapting to game demands. The strategy aims to keep the team competitive as they progress to the Super Eight stage, with a continued focus on optimal performance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Already out of Super Eights contention, Australia beat Oman by nine wickets in final group match of T20 World Cup.
Clarity and Strategy Propel West Indies to Super Eights
West Indies Cruise Into Super Eight with Flawless Victory Over Italy
Zimbabwe's Power Surge Leads to Stunning Super Eights Entry
West Indies Dominate Italy, Advance Unbeaten into Super Eights