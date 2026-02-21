Left Menu

Suryakumar Yadav's Confidence in Abhishek Sharma Amid World Cup Form Concerns

Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav dismisses concerns about opener Abhishek Sharma's form in the T20 World Cup, expressing confidence in the player's eventual performance recovery. Despite recent setbacks, Sharma remains a crucial team asset thanks to his previous excellent performances. The team is prepared to adapt with a flexible batting strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-02-2026 18:44 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 18:44 IST
Suryakumar Yadav's Confidence in Abhishek Sharma Amid World Cup Form Concerns
Suryakumar Yadav

Indian cricket captain Suryakumar Yadav has confidently dismissed fears surrounding the current form of opener Abhishek Sharma. As the Twenty20 World Cup intensifies, Yadav reassures that his squad is equipped to cover for Sharma, who is globally recognized for his batting prowess, until he returns to form.

Sharma, who has previously delivered stellar performances including two centuries and eight fifties, has found challenges recently, not scoring in the ongoing tournament and being sidelined with a stomach infection. Yadav, however, emphasizes the potential threat Sharma poses to opposing teams once he starts hitting runs again.

Despite Sharma's current struggles, India's team dynamics, featuring a flexible batting order starting from the third position, have proved effective in adapting to game demands. The strategy aims to keep the team competitive as they progress to the Super Eight stage, with a continued focus on optimal performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Factory Fire Claims Four Lives in Mujesar: Investigation Underway

Tragic Factory Fire Claims Four Lives in Mujesar: Investigation Underway

 India
2
Kejriwal Accuses Centre of Sacrificing Farmers in US Trade Deal

Kejriwal Accuses Centre of Sacrificing Farmers in US Trade Deal

 India
3
Meghalaya Bids Farewell to Influential MP Dr Ricky AJ Syngkon

Meghalaya Bids Farewell to Influential MP Dr Ricky AJ Syngkon

 India
4
Sihora: From Communal Tension to Calm Respite

Sihora: From Communal Tension to Calm Respite

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026