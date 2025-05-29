Left Menu

India A's Young Guns Set to Conquer England in Unofficial Test

India A, featuring upcoming talents like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Nitish Kumar Reddy, will face England Lions in a four-day unofficial Test. This match serves as crucial preparation for the upcoming Test series against England. The tour also provides opportunities for newcomers to cement their spots in the Indian squad.

Canterbury | Updated: 29-05-2025 14:24 IST
India A's formidable lineup, including promising cricketers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Nitish Kumar Reddy, is keen to adapt to English conditions as they clash with the England Lions in an unofficial Test. The encounter, set to commence on Friday, is pivotal for the Indian side ahead of their official Test series starting June 20.

Among the key Indian players are seasoned opener Abhimanyu Easwaran and the returning Karun Nair. The spotlight will be on Easwaran, as India searches for a stable opener following Rohit Sharma's retirement. Meanwhile, Nair hopes to secure a middle-order position leveraging his rich experience in English County cricket.

Reddy, impressive in the recent Australia series, faces stiff competition from all-rounder Shardul Thakur, while newcomer Dhruv Jurel and others aim to make a mark. Conversely, England will closely watch their squad, especially Captain James Rew and Test regulars Rehan Ahmed and Chris Woakes, ahead of their international commitments.

