Ratnagiri Jets Appoint Devieka Palshikaar as Lead Performance Coach for MPL Season 3

Ratnagiri Jets, champions of the Maharashtra Premier League, have named Devieka Palshikaar as Lead Performance Coach for their men's and women's teams. This strategic move aims to bolster their title defenses in the upcoming MPL and WMPL seasons starting in June 2025.

29-05-2025 14:43 IST
Devieka Palshikaar. (Photo: MPL) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ratnagiri Jets, twice champions of the Maharashtra Premier League (MPL), have officially named former India international Devieka Palshikaar as the Lead Performance Coach for both their men's and women's squads. The announcement comes ahead of the eagerly anticipated third MPL season, which is set to kick off on June 4, 2025.

Ranjit Pande will maintain his position as Head Coach for both teams, ensuring continuity in leadership. Palshikaar's appointment aims to unite coaching strategies under a shared philosophy, enhancing the franchise's performance. Her history with cricket stalwart Smriti Mandhana is expected to contribute significantly to player mentoring.

Praful Chandawarkar, CEO of Ratnagiri Jets, underscored the franchise's dedication to excellence, emphasizing that Palshikaar's expertise aligns with their vision for sustainable cricket development. Supporting grassroots talent remains a key focus, exemplified by their 'Jets Club' initiative that aims to nurture young cricketers across Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

