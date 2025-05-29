French Open Showdowns: A Battle of Champions

The French Open enters its third round with thrilling matchups as top seed Aryna Sabalenka and Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen hold center stage alongside four-time champion Iga Swiatek. Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz is also in action as he aims for his fifth Grand Slam victory.

In a highly anticipated women's match, former Grand Slam champions Elena Rybakina and Jelena Ostapenko will face off. Rybakina, coming off a victory at the Strasbourg Open, is riding high, while Ostapenko has shown formidable form on clay this season, recently overcoming both Swiatek and Sabalenka.

On the men's side, Carlos Alcaraz prepares to meet Damir Dzumhur, whom he once defeated in a Challenger Tour final. Alcaraz's career has been on a steep upward trajectory, while Dzumhur has faced challenges, currently ranked 69th. Both will fight for dominance on the clay courts of Roland Garros.

(With inputs from agencies.)