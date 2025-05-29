Vani Kapoor Shares Lead at Rain-Soaked Women's Pro Golf Tour

In a dramatic start to the seventh leg of the Women's Pro Golf Tour, Vani Kapoor, along with Amandeep Drall and Vidhatri Urs, seized the lead at the rain-laden Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Golf Club. Kapoor, eyeing her fourth consecutive title, shot a 1-over 71 in a round where breaking par proved elusive for all players.

The course at Mysuru, saturated from recent heavy rains, presented challenges with wet fairways and gusty winds. Expectations of more rain have led to a shotgun start for the second round, underscoring the unpredictable conditions. Despite these challenges, the competitive spirit saw Rhea Purvi Saravanan, a former leg winner, just a stroke behind the leaders.

The opening round witnessed ups and downs, with Jasmine Shekar the only player to record an under-par stretch. Meanwhile, Khushi Khanijau, the sole seventh, and others like Karishma Govind and Ridhima Dilawari, remained in contention. As the tournament progresses, players hope for clearer skies and a chance to showcase their skills in better weather.

(With inputs from agencies.)