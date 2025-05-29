Left Menu

Thrilling Victory for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL Qualifier

In a gripping IPL Qualifier 1 match, Royal Challengers Bengaluru showcased their dominance, bowling out Punjab Kings for a mere 101 runs in just 14.1 overs. Key performers included Josh Hazlewood and Suyash Sharma, each claiming three wickets, cementing Bengaluru's advances in the competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mullanpur | Updated: 29-05-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 21:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru triumphed spectacularly in the IPL Qualifier 1 match, held on Thursday, reducing Punjab Kings to a total of 101 runs in only 14.1 overs.

Instrumental to this victory were Bengaluru's bowlers. Josh Hazlewood was in stellar form, taking three crucial wickets for just 21 runs.

Suyash Sharma matched Hazlewood's performance, also bagging three wickets, while Yash Dayal contributed significantly with two dismissals. This victory propels Bengaluru further in the IPL race.

(With inputs from agencies.)

