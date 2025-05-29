Thrilling Victory for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL Qualifier

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru triumphed spectacularly in the IPL Qualifier 1 match, held on Thursday, reducing Punjab Kings to a total of 101 runs in only 14.1 overs.

Instrumental to this victory were Bengaluru's bowlers. Josh Hazlewood was in stellar form, taking three crucial wickets for just 21 runs.

Suyash Sharma matched Hazlewood's performance, also bagging three wickets, while Yash Dayal contributed significantly with two dismissals. This victory propels Bengaluru further in the IPL race.

