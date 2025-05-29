Left Menu

Joao Fonseca Takes French Open by Storm

Brazilian tennis sensation Joao Fonseca dazzled at the French Open, defeating Pierre-Hugues Herbert in straight sets. The 18-year-old, hailed as a potential Grand Slam winner, received overwhelming support from fans, highlighting his rising status in the tennis world. His next match is anticipated to draw an even larger audience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 22:53 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 22:53 IST
Joao Fonseca Takes French Open by Storm

Brazil's rising tennis star Joao Fonseca thrilled audiences at the French Open, showcasing his exceptional skill by defeating Pierre-Hugues Herbert 7-6(4) 7-6(4) 6-4 in a riveting match that secured his place in the third round.

Fonseca, just 18, is being celebrated as one of the most exciting prospects in men's tennis. Fans from France and Brazil created a lively atmosphere, competing vocally in support of their favorite players. Despite initial struggles, Fonseca flourished, capturing the first set in a tiebreak with a decisive ace.

As the match progressed, Fonseca continued to elevate his game, eventually sealing victory in the third set. Post-match, he engaged warmly with fans, distributing memorabilia and taking selfies. Given his soaring popularity, officials are likely to assign a larger court for his upcoming match.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025