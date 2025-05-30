Left Menu

Ben Griffin's Impressive Performance at Muirfield Village

Ben Griffin continued his impressive form with a 7-under 65 at the Memorial Tournament, despite challenges with water hazards. Leading by two shots, he showcased remarkable skill, highlighted by a streak of birdies and an eagle. His play signifies strong momentum following his recent PGA Tour win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dublin | Updated: 30-05-2025 09:56 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 09:56 IST
Ben Griffin maintained his stellar performance with a remarkable 7-under 65 during the opening round of the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village. Despite encountering difficulties with water hazards, Griffin demonstrated his exceptional ability by making crucial birdies and an eagle on the seventh hole.

His consistent play not only kept him in the lead but also highlighted his skill and determination, reflecting the momentum from his recent individual PGA Tour victory at Colonial. Collin Morikawa trailed behind by two shots, followed closely by Max Homa.

Defending champion Scottie Scheffler managed a round of 70, keeping up his streak of 19 consecutive tournaments starting at par or better. Griffin's performance, punctuated by key birdies in the closing holes, underscores his prowess on challenging courses.

