Ben Griffin's Impressive Performance at Muirfield Village

Ben Griffin maintained his stellar performance with a remarkable 7-under 65 during the opening round of the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village. Despite encountering difficulties with water hazards, Griffin demonstrated his exceptional ability by making crucial birdies and an eagle on the seventh hole.

His consistent play not only kept him in the lead but also highlighted his skill and determination, reflecting the momentum from his recent individual PGA Tour victory at Colonial. Collin Morikawa trailed behind by two shots, followed closely by Max Homa.

Defending champion Scottie Scheffler managed a round of 70, keeping up his streak of 19 consecutive tournaments starting at par or better. Griffin's performance, punctuated by key birdies in the closing holes, underscores his prowess on challenging courses.