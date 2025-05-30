Veer Ahlawat Shines in Austrian Alpine Open While Sharma Struggles
Indian golfer Veer Ahlawat made an impressive start with a three-under 67 to be tied eighth, while Shubhankar Sharma faltered to a three-over 73, placing him tied 110th at the Austrian Alpine Open. Ahlawat trails leader Marcel Schneider by four shots after the opening round.
Indian golfer Veer Ahlawat opened strongly at the Austrian Alpine Open, posting a commendable three-under 67 to place tied eighth after the first day of competition.
In contrast, fellow Indian Shubhankar Sharma faced a tough day on the course, finishing with a three-over 73 and tied 110th position.
Ahlawat trails leader Marcel Schneider by four strokes, demonstrating resilience with strategic birdies, while Sharma has significant ground to cover to make the cut.
