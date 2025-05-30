Veer Ahlawat Shines in Austrian Alpine Open While Sharma Struggles

Indian golfer Veer Ahlawat opened strongly at the Austrian Alpine Open, posting a commendable three-under 67 to place tied eighth after the first day of competition.

In contrast, fellow Indian Shubhankar Sharma faced a tough day on the course, finishing with a three-over 73 and tied 110th position.

Ahlawat trails leader Marcel Schneider by four strokes, demonstrating resilience with strategic birdies, while Sharma has significant ground to cover to make the cut.

(With inputs from agencies.)