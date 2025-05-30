Left Menu

Veer Ahlawat Shines in Austrian Alpine Open While Sharma Struggles

Indian golfer Veer Ahlawat made an impressive start with a three-under 67 to be tied eighth, while Shubhankar Sharma faltered to a three-over 73, placing him tied 110th at the Austrian Alpine Open. Ahlawat trails leader Marcel Schneider by four shots after the opening round.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Salzburg | Updated: 30-05-2025 11:49 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 11:49 IST
Veer Ahlawat Shines in Austrian Alpine Open While Sharma Struggles
Ahlawat
  • Country:
  • Austria

Indian golfer Veer Ahlawat opened strongly at the Austrian Alpine Open, posting a commendable three-under 67 to place tied eighth after the first day of competition.

In contrast, fellow Indian Shubhankar Sharma faced a tough day on the course, finishing with a three-over 73 and tied 110th position.

Ahlawat trails leader Marcel Schneider by four strokes, demonstrating resilience with strategic birdies, while Sharma has significant ground to cover to make the cut.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025