Chhattisgarh Open 2026: Golf's New Epicenter

The Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) and Chhattisgarh Sports Minister Arun Sao unveiled the much-anticipated second edition of the Chhattisgarh Open Golf Championship, slated for February 3-6, 2026, at Fairway Golf & Lake Resort, Naya Raipur. The tournament kicks off the PGTI season.

Offering an upgraded prize purse of Rs 1.5 crore, up from Rs 1 crore in its inaugural year, the event promises to attract India's elite golfers alongside international players. The showdown begins with a Pro-Am event on February 1, paving the way for the 126-professional field to compete.

PGTI President Kapil Dev and Minister Sao stressed the championship's role in nurturing talent, boosting tourism, and strengthening Chhattisgarh's evolving sports ambiance. The tournament not only serves as a platform for competitive golf but also aims to inspire future generations of golfers in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)