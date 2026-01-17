Left Menu

Chhattisgarh Open 2026: Golf's New Epicenter

The second edition of the Chhattisgarh Open Golf Championship will take place from February 3-6, 2026, at Fairway Golf & Lake Resort. With a prize increase to Rs 1.5 crore, it will feature top Indian and international professionals, reflecting the state’s commitment to becoming a golf hub.

Updated: 17-01-2026 23:23 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 23:23 IST
The Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) and Chhattisgarh Sports Minister Arun Sao unveiled the much-anticipated second edition of the Chhattisgarh Open Golf Championship, slated for February 3-6, 2026, at Fairway Golf & Lake Resort, Naya Raipur. The tournament kicks off the PGTI season.

Offering an upgraded prize purse of Rs 1.5 crore, up from Rs 1 crore in its inaugural year, the event promises to attract India's elite golfers alongside international players. The showdown begins with a Pro-Am event on February 1, paving the way for the 126-professional field to compete.

PGTI President Kapil Dev and Minister Sao stressed the championship's role in nurturing talent, boosting tourism, and strengthening Chhattisgarh's evolving sports ambiance. The tournament not only serves as a platform for competitive golf but also aims to inspire future generations of golfers in the region.

