Champions Choose Paths: LIV Golf Loyalties and Fierce Sports Moves

Top-ranked golfers Jon Rahm, Cam Smith, and Bryson DeChambeau have chosen to remain with LIV Golf, turning down an option to return to the PGA Tour, showcasing loyalty to the Saudi-backed league.

The New York Yankees strengthened their rotation by acquiring left-hander Ryan Weathers from the Miami Marlins in exchange for four prospects, adding fresh talent to their pitching roster.

In legal sports news, the US Supreme Court is leaning towards upholding state laws banning transgender athletes from women's sports, reflecting the ongoing national debate over transgender rights.

