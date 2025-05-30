Victory Roars: African Lions Triumph Over Asian Kings in Intercontinental Legends Championship

Greater Noida continued to be enthralled by cricketing action as the African Lions clinched a commanding six-wicket victory against the Asian Kings during the Intercontinental Legends Championship on Thursday. The match unfolded at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex, witnessing a shift in tempo from the day's earlier high-scoring game to a more strategic encounter.

The Asian Kings experienced early batting troubles after opting to bat first, losing opener Parvez Aziz for 8 in the third over. Despite former Sri Lankan star Tillakaratne Dilshan's valiant 26, the team struggled, culminating in a score of 138, bolstered by Imtiaz's crucial 35-run contribution.

In reply, the African Lions, led by former South African ace Herschelle Gibbs, started strong with opener Rahul Yadav's explosive 54. Contributions from Shekhar Sirohi, Shivam Sharma, and Ali Murtaza solidified the chase, sealing the win in just 16.4 overs. Standout bowler Chris Mpofu earned the Man of the Match for his economical three-wicket haul. The Lions set their sights on the American Strikers in Friday's contest.

(With inputs from agencies.)