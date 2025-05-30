Left Menu

Chaos at Liverpool: Man Charged After Parade Incident

Paul Doyle, a British man, appeared in court charged with grievous bodily harm after a car incident during a Liverpool soccer parade. Doyle is facing seven charges, including dangerous driving. The event injured 79 people but was deemed isolated, not an act of terrorism. A trial date is set for November.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 18:15 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 18:15 IST
Chaos at Liverpool: Man Charged After Parade Incident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic turn of events at Liverpool's Premier League victory parade, Paul Doyle, a native of the West Derby area, stands accused of causing harm to nearly 80 attendees. Doyle, 53, appeared in court facing seven charges, notably dangerous driving and deliberately targeting the crowd.

The incident unfolded on the evening of May 26, as Liverpool fans flooded the city's waterfront to celebrate with their victorious football team. Prosecutor Philip Astbury detailed how Doyle allegedly drove at people amid the dispersing celebration, raising severe safety concerns among the public.

Although the event has been confirmed not to be linked with terrorism, it left 79 individuals injured, seven of whom remain hospitalized in stable condition. A provisional trial date has been established for November 24, with Doyle yet to enter a plea regarding the charges.

