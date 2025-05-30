Chaos at Liverpool: Man Charged After Parade Incident
Paul Doyle, a British man, appeared in court charged with grievous bodily harm after a car incident during a Liverpool soccer parade. Doyle is facing seven charges, including dangerous driving. The event injured 79 people but was deemed isolated, not an act of terrorism. A trial date is set for November.
In a dramatic turn of events at Liverpool's Premier League victory parade, Paul Doyle, a native of the West Derby area, stands accused of causing harm to nearly 80 attendees. Doyle, 53, appeared in court facing seven charges, notably dangerous driving and deliberately targeting the crowd.
The incident unfolded on the evening of May 26, as Liverpool fans flooded the city's waterfront to celebrate with their victorious football team. Prosecutor Philip Astbury detailed how Doyle allegedly drove at people amid the dispersing celebration, raising severe safety concerns among the public.
Although the event has been confirmed not to be linked with terrorism, it left 79 individuals injured, seven of whom remain hospitalized in stable condition. A provisional trial date has been established for November 24, with Doyle yet to enter a plea regarding the charges.
ALSO READ
Intensity Peaks as Premier League Contenders Battle for Champions League Glory
Gas Leak Sparks Blaze in Mumbai Bus, No Injuries Reported
Arne Slot Balances Relaxation and Motivation for Premier League Champions
Arsenal's Champions League Return & Emotional Premier League Farewells
Fierce Storms Devastate Northwestern Pakistan: Lives Lost, Injuries Reported