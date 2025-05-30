Chaos at Liverpool: Man Charged After Parade Incident

In a dramatic turn of events at Liverpool's Premier League victory parade, Paul Doyle, a native of the West Derby area, stands accused of causing harm to nearly 80 attendees. Doyle, 53, appeared in court facing seven charges, notably dangerous driving and deliberately targeting the crowd.

The incident unfolded on the evening of May 26, as Liverpool fans flooded the city's waterfront to celebrate with their victorious football team. Prosecutor Philip Astbury detailed how Doyle allegedly drove at people amid the dispersing celebration, raising severe safety concerns among the public.

Although the event has been confirmed not to be linked with terrorism, it left 79 individuals injured, seven of whom remain hospitalized in stable condition. A provisional trial date has been established for November 24, with Doyle yet to enter a plea regarding the charges.