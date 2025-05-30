Left Menu

Karun Nair and Sarfaraz Khan Shine in Unofficial Test

Karun Nair and Sarfaraz Khan helped India A reach 227/2 against England Lions with unbeaten fifties, showcasing their skill and experience. Both players put up a strong partnership of 176 runs, overcoming early challenges and demonstrating exceptional batting prowess against the English bowlers in a four-day Unofficial Test.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Canterbury | Updated: 30-05-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 20:23 IST
Karun Nair and Sarfaraz Khan Shine in Unofficial Test
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a commanding performance, Karun Nair and Sarfaraz Khan led India A to a formidable 227 for two against England Lions in a four-day Unofficial Test. The pair's unbeaten fifties underscored their dominance, particularly in a wicketless second session on Friday.

Nair, who capitalized on a reprieve at 89, leaned on his County experience to bring up his fifty off 85 balls, displaying beautifully timed shots. Khan, cautious at the start, soon accelerated his scoring rate, outpacing Nair with precise dabs and well-timed boundaries.

The duo's partnership of 176 runs was a masterclass in persistence and skill, effectively thwarting the Lions' bowling attack after India A lost both openers in the first session. Their batting artistry was a treat for cricket enthusiasts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025