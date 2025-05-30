Karun Nair and Sarfaraz Khan Shine in Unofficial Test

In a commanding performance, Karun Nair and Sarfaraz Khan led India A to a formidable 227 for two against England Lions in a four-day Unofficial Test. The pair's unbeaten fifties underscored their dominance, particularly in a wicketless second session on Friday.

Nair, who capitalized on a reprieve at 89, leaned on his County experience to bring up his fifty off 85 balls, displaying beautifully timed shots. Khan, cautious at the start, soon accelerated his scoring rate, outpacing Nair with precise dabs and well-timed boundaries.

The duo's partnership of 176 runs was a masterclass in persistence and skill, effectively thwarting the Lions' bowling attack after India A lost both openers in the first session. Their batting artistry was a treat for cricket enthusiasts.

