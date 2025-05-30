Heitinga Returns to Ajax: A New Era Begins

Ajax Amsterdam has finalized an agreement to appoint John Heitinga as their new head coach, with Marcel Keizer serving as his assistant, according to several Dutch media outlets.

Heitinga, 41, who recently assisted Arne Slot at Liverpool, takes over from Italian Francesco Farioli, who resigned after Ajax's title chase fell short against PSV Eindhoven. While there has yet to be an official announcement from Ajax, Heitinga is expected to sign a two-year contract.

Heitinga, a veteran with 87 caps for the Netherlands, previously acted as interim coach for Ajax, guiding them to a third-place finish and a Dutch Cup final. His connection to Ajax runs deep, having risen through its youth ranks before embarking on an international playing career.

(With inputs from agencies.)