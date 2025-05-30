Left Menu

Heitinga Returns to Ajax: A New Era Begins

Ajax Amsterdam has appointed John Heitinga as the new head coach, with Marcel Keizer as his assistant. The former assistant to Arne Slot at Liverpool, Heitinga replaces Francesco Farioli after Ajax lost the title to PSV Eindhoven. Heitinga previously coached Ajax's reserve team and had a brief stint as acting head coach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amsterdam | Updated: 30-05-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 20:28 IST
Heitinga Returns to Ajax: A New Era Begins
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

Ajax Amsterdam has finalized an agreement to appoint John Heitinga as their new head coach, with Marcel Keizer serving as his assistant, according to several Dutch media outlets.

Heitinga, 41, who recently assisted Arne Slot at Liverpool, takes over from Italian Francesco Farioli, who resigned after Ajax's title chase fell short against PSV Eindhoven. While there has yet to be an official announcement from Ajax, Heitinga is expected to sign a two-year contract.

Heitinga, a veteran with 87 caps for the Netherlands, previously acted as interim coach for Ajax, guiding them to a third-place finish and a Dutch Cup final. His connection to Ajax runs deep, having risen through its youth ranks before embarking on an international playing career.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025