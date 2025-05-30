Left Menu

Sabalenka and Anisimova Advance as French Open Intensifies

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka defeated Olga Danilovic to move into the fourth round of the French Open. Sabalenka's commanding performance has only seen her drop 10 games in the tournament so far. She praises her opponent's potential while preparing to face Amanda Anisimova in the next round.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 20:30 IST
Aryna Sabalenka. (Photo- WTA Tour X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

Aryna Sabalenka, the world's top-ranked tennis player, secured her place in the fourth round of the French Open on Friday, triumphing over Olga Danilovic with a 6-2, 6-3 straight-sets victory. According to the WTA, Sabalenka's remarkable form has seen her drop only 10 games across four matches.

Reflecting on her performance, Sabalenka noted how the conditions in Paris affected her gameplay. "The ball flies much faster and the bounces are higher," she explained, crediting her swift adjustments for her success. She commended Danilovic, recognizing her potential to join tennis's elite if she can manage the mental demands.

In her next match, Sabalenka will face world No. 16 Amanda Anisimova, who won her third-round match against Clara Tauson 7-6 (4), 6-4. Notable performances also came from Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen, who advanced after defeating Victoria Mboko, praising the young player's strong future prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

