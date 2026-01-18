Left Menu

Olga Danilovic's Stunning Comeback at Australian Open

Olga Danilovic staged an impressive comeback from 4-0 down in the final set to defeat Venus Williams 6-7(5) 6-3 6-4 in the Australian Open's first round. Danilovic, 24, delivered a resilient performance to overcome the veteran Williams, who received a standing ovation from the crowd.

Olga Danilovic executed a remarkable comeback at the Australian Open, thwarting Venus Williams with a 6-7(5) 6-3 6-4 victory in the opening round. Trailing 4-0 in the decisive set, Danilovic surged to win six games consecutively, securing her spot in the next round.

Despite a promising start and an enthusiastic audience behind her, 45-year-old Williams, a seven-time Grand Slam champion, could not convert her lead into victory. Danilovic's tenacity and strategic play earned her applause as Williams exited the court to a standing ovation.

The match highlighted Williams's vintage skills but ultimately showcased Danilovic's resilience and adaptability under pressure. She will face either Coco Gauff or Kamilla Rakhimova in the second round, continuing her quest at the Grand Slam tournament.

