Olga Danilovic Upsets Venus Williams in Thrilling Australian Open Clash

Olga Danilovic defeated Venus Williams in a gripping first-round match at the Australian Open. Despite trailing 4-0 in the final set, Danilovic staged a remarkable comeback to win 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-4, ending the veteran Williams' tournament hopes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 18-01-2026 16:57 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 16:57 IST
In a stunning display of resilience, Olga Danilovic overcame a significant deficit to defeat veteran Venus Williams at the Australian Open. The Serbian talent rallied from 4-0 down in the deciding set to secure victory in their first-round clash, marking a dramatic upset.

Williams, a seven-time Grand Slam champion, returned to the tournament after a five-year hiatus. Despite her early lead and flashes of brilliance, the 45-year-old was unable to maintain her momentum, ultimately succumbing to Danilovic's determined performance.

Danilovic demonstrated exceptional skill and perseverance, especially in the pivotal final set. Her tactical prowess and relentless energy allowed her to break Williams' serve at critical junctures, and she closed out the match by capitalizing on Williams' errors to complete her stunning comeback.

