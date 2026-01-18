Left Menu

Olga Danilovic Stuns Venus Williams with Spectacular Comeback at Australian Open

Olga Danilovic achieved a remarkable comeback victory against Venus Williams at the Australian Open. Despite initially trailing 0-4 in the deciding set, Danilovic secured a win to advance in the tournament. Williams, despite her defeat, expressed satisfaction with her progress in her tennis comeback at 45.

In a thrilling encounter at the Australian Open, 24-year-old Olga Danilovic pulled off a surprising victory over veteran tennis legend Venus Williams. Despite trailing 0-4 in the final set, Danilovic demonstrated incredible resilience to win 6-7(5) 6-3 6-4, securing a spot in the tournament's second round.

Williams, a seven-time Grand Slam champion, was eager to win her first major tournament match since 2021. Although her comeback ended in a first-round defeat, Williams found solace in her efforts and her renewed form after a hiatus. She expressed pride in her performance and vowed to continue improving her game.

The match was a testament to both athletes' skill and determination. Danilovic, who wasn't born when Williams debuted in the Australian Open, described playing against the legend as an unforgettable experience. Meanwhile, Williams, the oldest woman in the singles main draw, was warmly received by spectators, showcasing her enduring appeal.

