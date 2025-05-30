Bengal Warriorz Gear Up for Season 12 with Strategic Auction Moves
The Bengal Warriorz are set to strengthen their team ahead of the upcoming PKL Season 12 Auction. Under the guidance of Coach Naveen Kumar, the team aims to blend youthful energy with experienced players to stay at the forefront of the kabaddi world.
With the Pro Kabaddi League Player Auction for Season 12 fast approaching, the Bengal Warriorz are strategizing to enhance their team dynamics. The auction is scheduled for May 31 and June 1 in Mumbai, and the founding franchise is looking to make key additions.
Guiding the team is Coach Naveen Kumar, hailed for his leadership and tactical skills. As he approaches the player selection, Kumar emphasizes the team's unwavering warrior spirit and aims to nurture young talent alongside seasoned players. His wealth of experience in the kabaddi ecosystem positions the team well for future success.
The Bengal Warriorz, champions in Season 7, have chosen to revamp their squad with a balanced mix of youth and experience. Director and CEO Apurv Gupta underscores their commitment to reestablishing dominance by achieving strategic selections at the upcoming auction.
