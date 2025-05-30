Exciting Showdowns as Stars Shine at French Open

On the sixth day of the French Open at Roland Garros, Italian fourth seed Jasmine Paolini comfortably defeated Ukrainian Yuliia Starodubtseva 6-4, 6-1. Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan also advanced to the fourth round by dispatching Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko 6-2, 6-2.

Iga Swiatek, the reigning French Open champion, secured her place in the fourth round by overcoming Romania's Jaqueline Cristian 6-2, 7-5, continuing her dominant form. Other key victories included Danish tenth seed Holger Rune's battle against Quentin Halys and American Tommy Paul's hard-fought win over Karen Khachanov.

Aryna Sabalenka, the top seed from Belarus, brushed aside Serbia's Olga Danilovic 6-2, 6-3. As the sun shone brightly over Paris, the tennis stars put on thrilling performances, setting the stage for more competitive matchups in the forthcoming rounds of this prestigious tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)