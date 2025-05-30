Tommy Paul's Endurance Test: Powering Through the French Open

American 12th-seed Tommy Paul exhibited remarkable endurance at the French Open, enduring 14 sets and more than 10 hours on the court within just three rounds. On Friday, Paul emerged victorious over Karen Khachanov in an intense marathon match, reasserting his readiness for another grueling five-set challenge.

The third round clash against Russian player Khachanov saw Paul edge out a 6-3 3-6 7-6(7) 3-6 6-3 victory after a taxing four hours and seven minutes under a harsh sun. Despite the physical toll, the world number 12 confidently progressed to round four in Paris for the first time, having already survived an earlier five-set contest and a four-set opening match.

Facing Australia's 25th-seed Alexei Popyrin next, Paul acknowledged the difficulty of marathon matches but emphasized the critical role of mental strength in persevering. A junior champion in Paris a decade ago, he is well-acquainted with the demands of the clay court and remains focused on maintaining a positive mindset to achieve success in his Grand Slam campaign.