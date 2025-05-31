Pedaling Patriotism: Tiranga Rally Takes Fitness Across India
The 25th edition of the 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle' initiative, called the Tiranga Rally, will be led by Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. Held nationwide, the event celebrates cycling's fitness benefits and honors India's armed forces. Over 3 lakh citizens have participated since 2024, fostering an inclusive fitness culture.
Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will spearhead the 25th 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle' initiative, famously known as the Tiranga Rally. This momentous national event, scheduled for this Sunday, aims to pay tribute to the Indian armed forces while promoting cycling as a pivotal aspect of fitness.
Prominent figures such as Olympic medallist wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt, grappler Sarita Mor, former cricketer Saba Karim, and Bollywood actor Sharvari will join the Delhi leg of the rally. It will commence at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, expecting participation from over 1,200 cyclists in the capital alone with events occurring simultaneously in over 2,000 locations nationwide.
Ahead of World Bicycle Day on June 3, the rally seeks to reinforce cycling's role in fitness and serve as a salute to the armed forces. The movement, since its inception in December 2024, has successfully reached over 5,500 locations, garnered more than 3.44 billion digital impressions, and drawn participation from over 3 lakh citizens across India.
