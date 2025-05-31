Action-Packed Day at the French Open: Djokovic, Rublev, and More Star Players Shine

The excitement at Roland Garros continues on the seventh day of the French Open under cloudy skies with temperatures hovering at 22°C. Humidity lingers, and light showers are expected as tennis matches commence.

Russian star Andrey Rublev progresses to the fourth round after French opponent Arthur Fils withdraws due to injury. Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic is set to capture the spotlight in the night session amid a strong lineup including Jannik Sinner, Alexander Zverev, and Coco Gauff.

The main courts feature notable clashes, including Mirra Andreeva vs. Yulia Putintseva. Fans eagerly await the top-tier tennis action, spurred by a thrilling schedule boasting seeded matches across the courts.