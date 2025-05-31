Delhi's Ice Skating Rink: A Cool Leap for Sports Development

In a bid to enhance sports facilities, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is poised to unveil its first international-level ice skating rink by October at the sports complex in Dwarka Sector 23. This initiative is part of a larger plan focusing on inclusivity and excellence in sports infrastructure.

A sprawling 17-acre sports complex is being developed, featuring a football ground, hockey ground, and the much-anticipated ice skating rink. Professional agencies are being sought to manage these state-of-the-art facilities, as the DDA aims to provide environments conducive to high-performance athlete training.

Further expanding its sports development blueprint, the DDA has designated specific Centres of Excellence in wrestling, boxing, judo, and karate for the Sector 8 complex, and tennis and shooting for Sector 19. The complete rollout of these enhancements, including professional coaching, aims to cultivate competitive sports talent in the national capital.