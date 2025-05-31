Left Menu

Karun Nair's Stellar Double Century Propels India A to Commanding Position

Karun Nair's impressive double century and strong performances from Dhruv Jurel and Sarfaraz Khan helped India A amass a formidable 557-10 against England Lions in Canterbury. Despite Nair's innings of 204, England's Zaman Akhter and Josh Hull made breakthroughs, holding the visitors to a substantial lead.

Updated: 31-05-2025 19:37 IST
Karun Nair (Photo: karun_6/Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Karun Nair delivered a sensational double century, complemented by notable contributions from Dhruv Jurel and Sarfaraz Khan, to guide India A to an imposing 557-10 on Day 2 of their first unofficial test against England Lions in Canterbury.

Resuming from an unbeaten 186, Nair reached his 200-run milestone after a precise four off Eddie Jack's stray delivery. Despite some initial challenges reflected in his IPL performance, Nair's resilience was unwavering.

Dhruv Jurel's brisk innings ended at 94, while Zaman Akhter's critical dismissal of Shardul Thakur capped the innings for England, signaling a challenging target for the Lions to chase.

