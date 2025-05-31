Tsunoda Faces Uphill Battle at Spanish GP: Rookie's Struggles Continue

Japanese driver Yuki Tsunoda faced challenges at the Spanish Grand Prix, qualifying last as teammate Max Verstappen secured a third-place start. Despite multiple car setups, Tsunoda struggled with grip issues throughout the weekend.

Team boss Christian Horner acknowledged the difficulties while expressing confidence in Tsunoda's potential. Rookie French driver Isack Hadjar impressed, starting ninth on the grid, raising questions about future team placements.

As Tsunoda's contract nears expiration and Honda's departure looms, Racing Bulls weigh their options. Christian Horner remains hopeful for Tsunoda, emphasizing time and support as key factors for improvement.