Tsunoda Faces Uphill Battle at Spanish GP: Rookie's Struggles Continue

Yuki Tsunoda struggled at the Spanish Grand Prix qualifying, securing the last place while Max Verstappen took third. Inconsistent grip and car setup issues plagued Tsunoda, as team boss Christian Horner expressed support amidst possible replacements. Rookie Isack Hadjar impressed with a ninth-place grid position.

Updated: 31-05-2025 23:07 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 23:07 IST
Yuki Tsunoda

Japanese driver Yuki Tsunoda faced challenges at the Spanish Grand Prix, qualifying last as teammate Max Verstappen secured a third-place start. Despite multiple car setups, Tsunoda struggled with grip issues throughout the weekend.

Team boss Christian Horner acknowledged the difficulties while expressing confidence in Tsunoda's potential. Rookie French driver Isack Hadjar impressed, starting ninth on the grid, raising questions about future team placements.

As Tsunoda's contract nears expiration and Honda's departure looms, Racing Bulls weigh their options. Christian Horner remains hopeful for Tsunoda, emphasizing time and support as key factors for improvement.

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

